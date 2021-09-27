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Pr Yehuda Adler : Beaucoup de patients ont développé des myocardites suite à la "vaccination"
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20 views • September 27, 2021
Vidéo en sous-titrée anglais.
Un cardiologue israélien explique qu'il voit beaucoup de patients vaccinés avec des myocardites. Il dit que les données du Ministère de la Santé sont fausses !
Source vidéo :
https://twitter.com/mammiebocockiq/status/1441614205233283072
Un cardiologue israélien explique qu'il voit beaucoup de patients vaccinés avec des myocardites. Il dit que les données du Ministère de la Santé sont fausses !
Source vidéo :
https://twitter.com/mammiebocockiq/status/1441614205233283072
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