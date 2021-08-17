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THE JESUITS-BLACK NOBILITY FAMILIES OF THE ROMAN EMPIRE-ALL RELATED TO POPES/VATICAN
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254 views • August 17, 2021
JESUITS-BLACK NOBILITY FAMILY- BLOODLINE OF THE ROMAN EMPIRE-POPES/VATICAN
The Black Nobility existed for centuries who moved to Rome to benefit from a family connection to the Vatican. These supported the Popes in the governance of the Papal States and in the administration of the Holy See. Many of the members of Black Noble families also became high-ranking clergy and even Popes. Black Nobility families (in this instance families whose ancestors included Popes) are still in existence and in power today.
The Black Nobility existed for centuries who moved to Rome to benefit from a family connection to the Vatican. These supported the Popes in the governance of the Papal States and in the administration of the Holy See. Many of the members of Black Noble families also became high-ranking clergy and even Popes. Black Nobility families (in this instance families whose ancestors included Popes) are still in existence and in power today.
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