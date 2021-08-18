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UFC PRESIDENT DRAWS THE LINE
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301 views • August 18, 2021
UFC PRESIDENT DRAWS THE LINE
The Highwire gives props to UFC President, Dana White, who was the latest public figure to make it clear he will not be mandating anything for his employees, or his fighters.
#UFC #DanaWhite #UltimateFighter #NoVaccineMandates #HighwireHeroOfTheWeek #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
POSTED: August 18, 2021
The Highwire gives props to UFC President, Dana White, who was the latest public figure to make it clear he will not be mandating anything for his employees, or his fighters.
#UFC #DanaWhite #UltimateFighter #NoVaccineMandates #HighwireHeroOfTheWeek #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
POSTED: August 18, 2021
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