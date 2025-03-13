BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UKR units escaping Sudzha as Russian drones catch up to them
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
1
124 views • 1 month ago

Ukrainian units are escaping Sudzha. But Russian drones catch up with them.

How Sudzha became a real nightmare for Ukrainian troops

▪️A Russian tricolor has been raised in Sudzha's administration building and the town's center returned under Russian control, a battalion commander from the Sever Battlegroup told Sputnik.

▪️The Sudzha gas station, once a key route for Russian gas to Europe, became the only available transit point after the Sokhranovka station was shut down. Kiev’s attack on Sudzha appears aimed at cutting Europe off from Russian gas.

▪️To cut Europe off from Russian gas, Ukraine halted transit through the Druzhba pipeline on January 1, impacting the Sudzha station. This allowed Russian forces to enter the pipeline behind Ukrainian troops, catching them off guard.

▪️After a successful operation by Russian troops behind enemy lines, Ukrainian units are escaping Sudzha. But Russian drones catch up with them.

▪️Russian artillery also prevents Ukrainian troops from quickly fleeing the Kursk region and Sudzha.

▪️Upon leaving Sudzha, the Ukrainian troops had no real points left to consolidate their positions in the Kursk region. The so-called 'Kursk adventure' turned into a complete failure for Kiev.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
