The conspiracy behind vibrator addiction, 5-HTP alternatives for depression & more 🎙️ February Biohacking Q&A #23

We answer the following Biohacking and Lifehacking questions in this February Q&A podcast.How to overcome vibrator addiction?
Alternatives to 5-HTP for depression?
What is the best combination of brain supplements?
Alternatives to Resveratrol?
Phenylalanine for bipolar depression?
Is a large Choline dose the same as a smaller Alpha-GPC dose?
Does N-Acetyl Cysteine treat Phenibut withdrawal?
