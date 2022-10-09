The charity boxing event for Kayla

facebook .com/events/834580167531200/

where he died "to raise £221,000 to send her to America for potentially life saving vaccines."

BBC PROPAGANDA:

Tributes have been paid to a veteran boxer who died suddenly while taking part in a charity event.

Jules Bevis, in his 50s, became unwell at the event in Diamond Road, Norwich, just after 15:45 BST on Sunday, and died at the scene.

About 30 boxers were at the Fighting for Kayla event which was raising money for a four-year-old girl with cancer.

Mr Bevis's niece, the wrestler Saraya-Jade "Paige" Bevis, tweeted: "Up until the end he had a heart of gold."

Mr Bevis described himself on social media as a "Tottenham fan and correspondent"

Paige, who was originally from Norwich and became a WWE professional wrestler, wrote of her uncle: "He was doing a charity boxing match at my dads wrestling PC raising money for a little girl for her cancer treatments."

She said he collapsed in the ring and died "in my brother Roy's arms".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

View original tweet on Twitter

The ambulance service was called to the event at the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Performance Centre on Sunday afternoon, but despite medical treatment Mr Bevis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paige (left) was played by Florence Pugh in Fighting with My Family - the movie about her life as a wrestler

At the time of his death, Mr Bevis had been taking part in the charity event in order to raise money for Norwich girl Kayla Buttle, who has neuroblastoma cancer.

Her family is trying to raise £185,000 to send her to the US for potentially life-saving treatment.

On its website, the World Association of Wrestling said the event would be "bringing back some of Norfolk's favourite fighters from yesteryear to put on a boxing show for Kayla".

Mr Bevis's brother, and father of wrestler Saraya-Jade Bevis, Ricky Knight, paid tribute in an emotional video posted on Facebook.

He thanked people "from around the world in reference to my brother Jules".

He said the family was "in shock" and "can't understand what's happened".

'No big punches'

However, he said he "needs to get it out there" that "it was not boxing that killed my brother last night".

"Believe me, the whole show was about sparring sessions between ex-boxers to raise money for a little girl... who needs help with cancer. And all the ex-boxers came out of retirement just to put on a show," he said.

"There were no big punches, nothing. It was my brother's time.

"He collapsed... and as far as I was concerned he was gone when he hit the floor."

He praised the work of medics and others in the audience who tried to save his brother.

"I can't thank them enough, said Mr Knight.

"We don't know what it was, but we think it could have been a heart attack.

"He gave his life to help someone else."

Mr Bevis's friend Spencer Hood, pictured with wife Kerry, said the boxer would "do anything for anyone"

Mr Bevis was well-known on social media as Jules Tottenham Bevis, tweeting and writing about "my beloved Tottenham Hotspur".

He worked as a lorry driver and also as a chauffeur.

Two days before the boxing match, freight distribution company The Pallet Network, took to Twitter to say: "Bacton Transport driver, Jules Bevis is coming out of boxing retirement at the age of 56, for a charity event in Norwich on Sunday 2nd October."

Mr Bevis's long-time friend, Spencer Hood, said Mr Bevis used to coach and box in Norwich with names such as heavyweight fighter Herbie Hide.

"He was a jab master; you couldn't get near him; he was such a good boxer," he recalled.

"Everyone who met him says he was just such a nice person... he'll do anything for anyone; you can't get a better person."

He said there were about 700 spectators at Sunday's event, and since then he "must have had 200 messages from people saying 'we're really sorry'".

"The only good thing you can say out of this is that he died doing something he absolutely loved - which is helping people or raising money for charity - and boxing," he said.

Mirrored - Boot Camp