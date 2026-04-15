THE VELVET ECHOES I WANT A BEATLE

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I Always Wanted a Beatle[Verse 1]
Oh yeah, I'll tell you something
I think you'll understand
When I say that something
I always wanted a Beatle
I always wanted a Beatle I see them on the telly
With their mop-top hair
Shaking like they're jelly
And I just don't care
I wanna be their girl tonight [Pre-Chorus]
Please, please, say to me
You'll let me be your fan
And please, please, say to me
You'll take me to the van [Chorus]
I always wanted a Beatle (yeah yeah yeah!)
I always wanted a Beatle (oh please, oh please!)
And when I see you twist and shout
I feel so happy I could scream and shout
It's such a feeling that my love I can't hide
I can't hide, I can't hide! [Verse 2]
John, Paul, George or Ringo
Doesn't matter who
As long as he's a Beatle
And he wants me too
Liverpool boys drive me wild They've got that Liverpool sound
And those tight Chelsea boots
I wanna scream and faint and fall down
Right at their feet in my new suit
Yeah, I'm a proper little fan [Pre-Chorus]
Please, please, hold my hand
Then maybe hold some more
And please, please, understand
I'm waiting at the door [Chorus]
I always wanted a Beatle (yeah yeah yeah!)
I always wanted a Beatle (oh please, oh please!)
And when I touch your guitar string
I feel so happy I could cry and sing
It's such a feeling that my love I can't hide
I can't hide, I can't hide! [Bridge]
Mum says it's naughty, but I don't care!
All my friends are queuing up outside the stage door
One night with Paul and I'll be floating on air
Yeah yeah yeah — come on, boys, what are you waiting for?! [Final Chorus]
I always wanted a Beatle (yeah yeah yeah!)
I always wanted a Beatle (and I will, I will!)
Now let me hold your hand... and everything else
I want a Beatle
I want a Beatle
I want a Beatle
Yeah yeah yeah!
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