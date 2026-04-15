THE VELVET ECHOES I WANT A BEATLE

I Always Wanted a Beatle[Verse 1] Oh yeah, I'll tell you something I think you'll understand When I say that something I always wanted a Beatle I always wanted a Beatle I see them on the telly With their mop-top hair Shaking like they're jelly And I just don't care I wanna be their girl tonight [Pre-Chorus] Please, please, say to me You'll let me be your fan And please, please, say to me You'll take me to the van [Chorus] I always wanted a Beatle (yeah yeah yeah!) I always wanted a Beatle (oh please, oh please!) And when I see you twist and shout I feel so happy I could scream and shout It's such a feeling that my love I can't hide I can't hide, I can't hide! [Verse 2] John, Paul, George or Ringo Doesn't matter who As long as he's a Beatle And he wants me too Liverpool boys drive me wild They've got that Liverpool sound And those tight Chelsea boots I wanna scream and faint and fall down Right at their feet in my new suit Yeah, I'm a proper little fan [Pre-Chorus] Please, please, hold my hand Then maybe hold some more And please, please, understand I'm waiting at the door [Chorus] I always wanted a Beatle (yeah yeah yeah!) I always wanted a Beatle (oh please, oh please!) And when I touch your guitar string I feel so happy I could cry and sing It's such a feeling that my love I can't hide I can't hide, I can't hide! [Bridge] Mum says it's naughty, but I don't care! All my friends are queuing up outside the stage door One night with Paul and I'll be floating on air Yeah yeah yeah — come on, boys, what are you waiting for?! [Final Chorus] I always wanted a Beatle (yeah yeah yeah!) I always wanted a Beatle (and I will, I will!) Now let me hold your hand... and everything else I want a Beatle I want a Beatle I want a Beatle Yeah yeah yeah!















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