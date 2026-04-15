BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE VELVET ECHOES I WANT A BEATLE
vjaytv
vjaytv
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 2 days ago

I Always Wanted a Beatle[Verse 1] Oh yeah, I'll tell you something I think you'll understand When I say that something I always wanted a Beatle I always wanted a Beatle I see them on the telly With their mop-top hair Shaking like they're jelly And I just don't care I wanna be their girl tonight [Pre-Chorus] Please, please, say to me You'll let me be your fan And please, please, say to me You'll take me to the van [Chorus] I always wanted a Beatle (yeah yeah yeah!) I always wanted a Beatle (oh please, oh please!) And when I see you twist and shout I feel so happy I could scream and shout It's such a feeling that my love I can't hide I can't hide, I can't hide! [Verse 2] John, Paul, George or Ringo Doesn't matter who As long as he's a Beatle And he wants me too Liverpool boys drive me wild They've got that Liverpool sound And those tight Chelsea boots I wanna scream and faint and fall down Right at their feet in my new suit Yeah, I'm a proper little fan [Pre-Chorus] Please, please, hold my hand Then maybe hold some more And please, please, understand I'm waiting at the door [Chorus] I always wanted a Beatle (yeah yeah yeah!) I always wanted a Beatle (oh please, oh please!) And when I touch your guitar string I feel so happy I could cry and sing It's such a feeling that my love I can't hide I can't hide, I can't hide! [Bridge] Mum says it's naughty, but I don't care! All my friends are queuing up outside the stage door One night with Paul and I'll be floating on air Yeah yeah yeah — come on, boys, what are you waiting for?! [Final Chorus] I always wanted a Beatle (yeah yeah yeah!) I always wanted a Beatle (and I will, I will!) Now let me hold your hand... and everything else I want a Beatle I want a Beatle I want a Beatle Yeah yeah yeah!




VJAYTV - AIJ  OFFICIAL BLOG

https://vjtv-aij.blogspot.com/

AI SATIRE AND OTHER MEDIA

BROADCASTING FROM ONTARIO CANADA

Keywords
videoaimusiccanada
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Ramon Tomey
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
Parents Decide Act requires Apple, Google to verify age of every device user

Parents Decide Act requires Apple, Google to verify age of every device user

Cassie B.
A coastal community&#8217;s stand: Malibu residents challenge 5G rollout near homes

A coastal community’s stand: Malibu residents challenge 5G rollout near homes

Willow Tohi
Gold Backs: The survivalist&#8217;s ultimate hedge amid dollar demise

Gold Backs: The survivalist’s ultimate hedge amid dollar demise

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy