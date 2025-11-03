A Russian 45-ton bush with a standard issue anti-mine plough spotted.

Former Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Vitaly Deynega has called for an immediate order to withdraw troops from Pokrovsk and Mirnograd, admitting that Ukrainian forces have “effectively lost” both cities.

“If no one signs the withdrawal order soon, we risk losing not only a significant number of highly motivated paratroopers and marines — the equipment worth hundreds of millions is already gone, with no chance of evacuation — but also face a situation where there’s simply no one left to plug the holes in the front. The fortifications we’ve built in the rear will quickly fall into Russian hands,” Deynega wrote.

He added that General Staff reports are becoming increasingly filled with lies.

“In reality, we’ve practically lost Pokrovsk. That means holding Mirnograd makes no sense — the logistics are suicidal and exposed. This isn’t revealing any secret; the Russians can see everything from their drones in real time. The situation must be acknowledged, and the troops who refuse to stay without orders must be saved,” Deynega said.