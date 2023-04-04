Lyrics mindf*ck; Pantera trendkill: fruitless dying 😖

Okay check these lyrics and do yo hear what I hear?

My skin is cold, transfusion with somebody (vaccine shedding) morose and old (stemcells can't be made, fast ageing), drop into fruitless dying (infertility)

It was tempting and bared (in bed, pornification of society) the whoring angel rising (satan), now burning prayers (too late to repent?),my silent time of losing.

My foes (my fault, forgot God) they can't destroy my body (they can) Colliding slow (could I explode, wired with nanotech and 5G) like life itself (Good and evil collide, the looking glass, God takes over the reign)

In brackets is what I hear. Pantera, the snake, satans' deception. Trendkill.

Call me crazy but can't deny the Truth right in our faces. I discovered this song as it was the favourite of one of the vaxxed people! The irony of it all....