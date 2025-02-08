© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian soldiers smashed an enemy facility to smithereens and spared a Ukrainian soldier who was crossing himself.
The scouts identified an enemy observation post on an island near Kherson occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Then our soldiers began to attack the observation post, and eventually a frightened Ukrainian soldier ran out of the building, threw down his machine gun and began to beg for mercy.