Sam Shamoun: Ecumenical Fake Christian Exposed

0:00 Introduction
1:27 Shamoun’s Religious Background
2:17 He Now Claims To Be Catholic
2:45 Shamoun’s Promotion Of Ecumenism
3:17 He Tells People To Attend “Orthodox” Churches
3:21 He Says Non-Denominational Members Are In The Body
5:23 He Says There Are Multiple “True Churches”
6:27 Popes Pius VIII & IX Refute Sam’s Position
7:13 Sam Says Opponents Of Ecumenism Are Satanic
8:03 Sam Refuted By More Catholic Teaching
10:41 The Root Of Shamoun’s Problem
13:03 Shamoun’s Lies About Us
16:22 More Of Shamoun’s Indifferentism
17:49 Good Quote From St. Robert
18:01 He Endorses Billy Graham’s False Gospel
21:49 He Says It’s Fine To Attend Non-Catholic Churches
22:33 Catholic Teaching On Avoiding Non-Catholic Churches
24:49 He Wants To Build “Orthodox” Platforms
25:33 Shamoun Is A Habitual Liar
26:41 Refuting More Of His Lies About Us
27:49 More Of His Lies
28:24 Jude 1:16 Applies
28:52 His Highly Inappropriate Statements
29:25 He Acts In An Evil Way
30:35 His Shockingly Evil Statements
30:55 He Admits He’s Wicked
31:30 He Has Been Blind His Whole Life
32:12 Sam Admits He’s Not Very Spiritual
32:49 His Bad Judgment – Jay Dyer
35:00 His Errors On God, Islam & Vatican II
