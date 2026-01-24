Sam Shamoun: Ecumenical Fake Christian Exposed

If you appreciate our videos, which we make available for free, please consider making a donation: https://mhfm.store/donations.html





0:00 Introduction

1:27 Shamoun’s Religious Background

2:17 He Now Claims To Be Catholic

2:45 Shamoun’s Promotion Of Ecumenism

3:17 He Tells People To Attend “Orthodox” Churches

3:21 He Says Non-Denominational Members Are In The Body

5:23 He Says There Are Multiple “True Churches”

6:27 Popes Pius VIII & IX Refute Sam’s Position

7:13 Sam Says Opponents Of Ecumenism Are Satanic

8:03 Sam Refuted By More Catholic Teaching

10:41 The Root Of Shamoun’s Problem

13:03 Shamoun’s Lies About Us

16:22 More Of Shamoun’s Indifferentism

17:49 Good Quote From St. Robert

18:01 He Endorses Billy Graham’s False Gospel

21:49 He Says It’s Fine To Attend Non-Catholic Churches

22:33 Catholic Teaching On Avoiding Non-Catholic Churches

24:49 He Wants To Build “Orthodox” Platforms

25:33 Shamoun Is A Habitual Liar

26:41 Refuting More Of His Lies About Us

27:49 More Of His Lies

28:24 Jude 1:16 Applies

28:52 His Highly Inappropriate Statements

29:25 He Acts In An Evil Way

30:35 His Shockingly Evil Statements

30:55 He Admits He’s Wicked

31:30 He Has Been Blind His Whole Life

32:12 Sam Admits He’s Not Very Spiritual

32:49 His Bad Judgment – Jay Dyer

35:00 His Errors On God, Islam & Vatican II





