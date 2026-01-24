BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sam Shamoun: Ecumenical Fake Christian Exposed
vaticancatholic.com
vaticancatholic.com
42 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 2 days ago

If you appreciate our videos, which we make available for free, please consider making a donation: https://mhfm.store/donations.html


The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/sam-shamoun-exposed/


To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email


0:00 Introduction

1:27 Shamoun’s Religious Background

2:17 He Now Claims To Be Catholic

2:45 Shamoun’s Promotion Of Ecumenism

3:17 He Tells People To Attend “Orthodox” Churches

3:21 He Says Non-Denominational Members Are In The Body

5:23 He Says There Are Multiple “True Churches”

6:27 Popes Pius VIII & IX Refute Sam’s Position

7:13 Sam Says Opponents Of Ecumenism Are Satanic

8:03 Sam Refuted By More Catholic Teaching

10:41 The Root Of Shamoun’s Problem

13:03 Shamoun’s Lies About Us

16:22 More Of Shamoun’s Indifferentism

17:49 Good Quote From St. Robert

18:01 He Endorses Billy Graham’s False Gospel

21:49 He Says It’s Fine To Attend Non-Catholic Churches

22:33 Catholic Teaching On Avoiding Non-Catholic Churches

24:49 He Wants To Build “Orthodox” Platforms

25:33 Shamoun Is A Habitual Liar

26:41 Refuting More Of His Lies About Us

27:49 More Of His Lies

28:24 Jude 1:16 Applies

28:52 His Highly Inappropriate Statements

29:25 He Acts In An Evil Way

30:35 His Shockingly Evil Statements

30:55 He Admits He’s Wicked

31:30 He Has Been Blind His Whole Life

32:12 Sam Admits He’s Not Very Spiritual

32:49 His Bad Judgment – Jay Dyer

35:00 His Errors On God, Islam & Vatican II


https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

Keywords
biblechristjesuschristianityfaithvaticanapocalypsecatholic churchantichristromebook of revelation
Chapters

0:00Introduction

1:27Shamoun’s Religious Background

2:17He Now Claims To Be Catholic

2:45Shamoun’s Promotion Of Ecumenism

3:17He Tells People To Attend “Orthodox” Churches

3:21He Says Non-Denominational Members Are In The Body

5:23He Says There Are Multiple “True Churches”

6:27Popes Pius VIII & IX Refute Sam’s Position

7:13Sam Says Opponents Of Ecumenism Are Satanic

8:03Sam Refuted By More Catholic Teaching

10:41The Root Of Shamoun’s Problem

13:03Shamoun’s Lies About Us

16:22More Of Shamoun’s Indifferentism

17:49Good Quote From St. Robert

18:01He Endorses Billy Graham’s False Gospel

21:49He Says It’s Fine To Attend Non-Catholic Churches

22:33Catholic Teaching On Avoiding Non-Catholic Churches

24:49He Wants To Build “Orthodox” Platforms

25:33Shamoun Is A Habitual Liar

26:41Refuting More Of His Lies About Us

27:49More Of His Lies

28:24Jude 1:16 Applies

28:52His Highly Inappropriate Statements

29:25He Acts In An Evil Way

30:35His Shockingly Evil Statements

30:55He Admits He’s Wicked

31:30He Has Been Blind His Whole Life

32:12Sam Admits He’s Not Very Spiritual

32:49His Bad Judgment – Jay Dyer

35:00His Errors On God, Islam & Vatican II

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Lance D Johnson
It&#8217;s not if, it&#8217;s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

It’s not if, it’s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

Cassie B.
Gaza officials report ongoing civilian casualties despite ceasefire

Gaza officials report ongoing civilian casualties despite ceasefire

Laura Harris
Elderly woman euthanized against her will in Canada

Elderly woman euthanized against her will in Canada

Belle Carter
Mindful eating: The secret to healthier habits and a balanced relationship with food

Mindful eating: The secret to healthier habits and a balanced relationship with food

Patrick Lewis
High-level diplomacy: U.S. envoys to meet Putin as Ukraine peace push reaches critical phase

High-level diplomacy: U.S. envoys to meet Putin as Ukraine peace push reaches critical phase

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy