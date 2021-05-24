Renewal: Cellular Regeneration

The four embedded frequencies in this new NeuralSync™ video, RENEWAL, stimulate Delta and Theta brainwaves, encourage cellular regeneration, open the heart chakra to inner guidance, and inspire feelings of renewal, peace and tranquility. The audio is subliminally layered with the sacred cleaning phrases of the ancient Hawaiian healing method of Ho'oponopono : "Thank You", "I Love You", "I'm Sorry" and "Please Forgive Me" and also includes our proprietary whole-brain Hololiminal™ affirmations.Integrated with a 3D soundscape of birds chirping by a stream that evolves into a gentle rain shower.About HOLOLIMINALS™ - a uniquely advanced system to induce whole-brain processing of subliminal affirmations.Using "stereo confusion", positive assertions are delivered to the right brain while problem-solving questions are given to the left, so that each hemisphere is targeted according to its specific strengths. A third and deeper dimension is added when both sets of affirmations are mixed into "reverse speech" and layered into the audio for your subconscious to unravel and assimilate. This tri-targeted method assures that your brain is fully involved in processing the affirmations from all levels.Some of the affirmations included in this video are:I love and am loved deeply in returnI love myselfMy life is full of joy and purposeI radiate love and happinessMy possibilities are endlessMy inner vision is always clear and focused.Why do I feel refreshed?Why do I have so much joy in my life?Why is it so simple for me to be full of life, love and joy?Why is it so easy to have an abundance of energy?Why do I constantly become stronger and healthier?Why is my body full of vitality?