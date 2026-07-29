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Healing For The Fractured Soul Session 77: Faith In Waiting vs. Faith In Action
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True faith is dynamic, transforming our internal beliefs into external momentum. While resting in God's timing is valuable, Scripture repeatedly calls believers to a faith that moves, risks, and acts. As James 2:18 powerfully challenges, “Show me your faith apart from your works, and I will show you my faith by my works.” Waiting on God should never become a cover for complacency or fear; instead, true trust is demonstrated when we step out into the unknown, confident that God is already directing our path. When we take those courageous steps of obedience, we are not forcing God's hand, but rather partnering with Him and actively trusting Him with the outcome of our movement. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-77/

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healingpedophiliadeliverancemolestationdidself helpincestsex traffickingcounselinghealthy relationshipsbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken hearts
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