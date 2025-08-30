On the night of August 29th, Russian forces launched another extensive wave of strikes, targeting objectives across Ukraine. While Kyiv was still assessing the damage from the previous devastating attack on the capital, the new barrage focused on the Dnipropetrovsk region and its administrative center, the city of Dnipro. Explosions and subsequent large-scale fires were reported in the city’s eastern industrial zone and on its outskirts. The strikes also targeted Ukrainian deployment points elsewhere in the region.

The assault extended beyond Dnipropetrovsk, with reports of strikes in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Numerous explosions thundered in the northern part of Sumy, the southern area of Volchansk, and near the village of Khoten. In addition to the widespread use of loitering munitions, Russian bomber aviation employed FAB bombs equipped with Unified Planning and Correction Modules across the frontlines, including against concentrations of Ukrainian equipment in the Izyum district and near Krasny Liman.

A significant development was the first confirmed visual evidence of the destruction of a Ukrainian Neptune missile launcher in the Zaporizhzhia region, not far from the front line. The strike confirms that Ukrainian forces have been repurposing the anti-ship missiles, originally designed to target naval vessels, for long-range ground attacks against terrestrial facilities. The strike is a clear sign to the Ukrainian military, which has recently presented its modified long-range Neptune missile reportedly capable of striking targets up to 1000 km away.

In a major naval milestone, the conflict witnessed its first documented instance of a Russian unmanned surface vessel successfully engaging and sinking a Ukrainian warship. The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage confirming its forces used a “high-speed unmanned boat” to strike the Ukrainian medium intelligence ship Simferopol, which was hidden in the Danube Delta. Ukrainian officials acknowledged the attack, reporting at least one crew member killed and others wounded. The Simferopol, a reconnaissance vessel based on a trawler hull and equipped with sophisticated signals intelligence equipment, served as a key asset for monitoring Russian naval and aerial activity in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, the intensity of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory saw a notable decrease. Russian air defense systems reported intercepting only 54 Ukrainian drones overnight, half the number launched the previous night. The drones were downed over nine regions, including Bryansk, Crimea, and over the Black Sea. Despite the reduced scale, the attacks continued to cause civilian casualties, with one resident wounded and several buildings damaged in the Oryol region. This ongoing campaign continues to target civilian areas, underscoring the protracted and devastating nature of the conflict.

____________________________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

paypal, western union etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!



