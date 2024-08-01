IOF Killing and Injuring more than 100 Civilians in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces publishes July footage of the destruction of a facility in the Gaza Strip , where the commander of the Hamas military wing, Muhammad Deif, was located.

The attack killed and injured more than 100 civilians.

Adding:

Nasrallah: "The Israelis think they will kill Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Iran will go over it in silence? Iran sees the attack on Haniyeh as a direct violation of its sovereignty and dignity. Israel crossed all the red lines - it will regret and cry about it."

Nasrallah: "It is no longer a support front, we are in a new phase and a big battle that includes all the axes in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Iran."

