Watch Mark Passio's Presentation "Psy-Ops"

In this eye-opening presentation, originally presented at the Shattering The Illusion virtual conference, Mark Passio explains what Psychological Warfare is, who employs it, and most importantly, WHY it works as a method of manipulation upon the general public. Mark goes on to break down the varied types of Psy-Ops and analyzes some of the most infamous ancient and modern psychological operations in human history. Mark concludes the presentation by exploring critical methods of defense that can be employed against all forms of Psychological Warfare.

