Tucker Carlson: We were shocked to learn this
Published a day ago

Tucker Carlson: We were shocked to learn this.



“The Answer Is Yes. I Believe They Were Involved” – Top Intelligence Source Tells Tucker Carlson the CIA Was Involved in Assassination of John F. Kennedy 

(VIDEO)


In 2017 President Trump approved the release of approximately 2800 long-classified JFK assassination records.

News outlets from around the globe furiously combed through the files in search of more pieces to the puzzling death of President John F. Kennedy.

President Trump released a second trove of documents later that year.

One of the documents revealed that Democrat President Lyndon Johnson was a KKK member.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/answer-yes-believe-involved-top-intelligence-source-tells-tucker-carlson-cia-involved-assassination-john-f-kennedy-video/



cia tucker carlson jfk mkultra conspiracy theory origin

