Tucker Carlson: We were shocked to learn this. Working.
(VIDEO)
In 2017 President Trump approved the release of approximately 2800 long-classified JFK assassination records.
News outlets from around the globe furiously combed through the files in search of more pieces to the puzzling death of President John F. Kennedy.
President Trump released a second trove of documents later that year.
One of the documents revealed that Democrat President Lyndon Johnson was a KKK member.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/answer-yes-believe-involved-top-intelligence-source-tells-tucker-carlson-cia-involved-assassination-john-f-kennedy-video/
