BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🇮🇹 ITALY: A Year Ago… and God Moved! 🇮🇹
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 18 hours ago

Last year, Voyagers Ministries went to Italy — a region beautiful in culture and history, but spiritually tough due to religious strongholds. At times, it felt like hearts were closed off and conversations stalled… but the Holy Spirit broke through. We witnessed salvations and lives touched by God’s power!

Here’s what we learned: Even in spiritually challenging places, God is moving. It might take more patience, prayer, and listening for His leading — but the Holy Spirit will give you the words and boldness you need to reach even the toughest hearts.

➡️ Want to go deeper or join us on mission?
🌍 Come with us on our next international trip or join our local evangelism outreaches.
💻 Subscribe for updates at voyagersministries.com
🤝 Like and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Brighteon!

🔹 Come out Sundays at 1:30 PM
🔹 Join our Zoom call Thursdays at 6 PM
🔹 Watch new weekly teachings every Wednesday!

Let’s keep reaching the world — together! ✈️🔥 #VoyagersMinistries #Evangelism #HolySpirit #Missions #Italy

Keywords
evangelism outreachsan diego christianstemecula valleyitaly evangelism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy