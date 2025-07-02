🇮🇹 ITALY: A Year Ago… and God Moved! 🇮🇹

Last year, Voyagers Ministries went to Italy — a region beautiful in culture and history, but spiritually tough due to religious strongholds. At times, it felt like hearts were closed off and conversations stalled… but the Holy Spirit broke through. We witnessed salvations and lives touched by God’s power!

Here’s what we learned: Even in spiritually challenging places, God is moving. It might take more patience, prayer, and listening for His leading — but the Holy Spirit will give you the words and boldness you need to reach even the toughest hearts.

