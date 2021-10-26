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U.S. Solders speak out
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124 views • October 26, 2021
Rumble- This Crowdsourced documentary series in collaboration with Special Forces. It features Patriots from all walks of life who are risking everything to defend the American people and freedom world wide.
The fog of war is about to get extremely thick. To counter confusion, we are releasing the first 4-parts of this series in one 4-hour video file.
Here is the statement we put out:
National Security Alert: Act of War, Thousands of U.S. Special Forces and Combat Troops Discharged as Total Force ‘Vaccination’ Decimates Military Readiness
https://degraw.substack.com/p/national-security-alert-act-of-war
Our website / social network: https://pogsof.com/
Please support our work: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=A2RLZ3XDVHNDN&source=url
The fog of war is about to get extremely thick. To counter confusion, we are releasing the first 4-parts of this series in one 4-hour video file.
Here is the statement we put out:
National Security Alert: Act of War, Thousands of U.S. Special Forces and Combat Troops Discharged as Total Force ‘Vaccination’ Decimates Military Readiness
https://degraw.substack.com/p/national-security-alert-act-of-war
Our website / social network: https://pogsof.com/
Please support our work: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=A2RLZ3XDVHNDN&source=url
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