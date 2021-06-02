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NUREMBERG 2.0 FATHER OF COVID-19 GENOCIDE VAX CONFESSES ON THE STAND; CLAIMS HE WILL SURPASS HITLER s KILLS; AND HE AND BIBI ARE GOING TO RAKE IN THE KICKBACKS OFF THE FRANKENSTEIN SHOTS
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387 views • June 02, 2021
DO NOT ALSO FORGET TO CREDIT TRUMP WITH KILLING PEOPLE WITH VENTILATOR MACHINES; EVEN PAYING CAR MANUFACTURERS TO BUILD THE DEATH PUMPS TO BLOW OUT PEOPLE s LUNGS 98 % WHO WENT ON VENTILATOR - DIED.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8262351/Nurse-New-York-claims-city-killing-COVID-19-patients-putting-ventilators.html
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200422/most-covid-19-patients-placed-on-ventilators-died-new-york-study-shows#1
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/27/trump-orders-general-motors-to-make-ventilators-under-defense-production-act.html
https://nypost.com/2020/04/02/trump-orders-ge-philips-to-make-ventilators/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/sep/6/trump-ventilator-production-order-creates-surplus/
https://bfc4u.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-Great-Barrington-Declaration.pdf
https://principia-scientific.com/top-covid-doc-peter-mccullough-these-jabs-are-killing-people/
https://thenewamerican.com/covid-shot-killing-large-numbers-warns-top-covid-doc-peter-mccullough/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8262351/Nurse-New-York-claims-city-killing-COVID-19-patients-putting-ventilators.html
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200422/most-covid-19-patients-placed-on-ventilators-died-new-york-study-shows#1
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/27/trump-orders-general-motors-to-make-ventilators-under-defense-production-act.html
https://nypost.com/2020/04/02/trump-orders-ge-philips-to-make-ventilators/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/sep/6/trump-ventilator-production-order-creates-surplus/
https://bfc4u.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-Great-Barrington-Declaration.pdf
https://principia-scientific.com/top-covid-doc-peter-mccullough-these-jabs-are-killing-people/
https://thenewamerican.com/covid-shot-killing-large-numbers-warns-top-covid-doc-peter-mccullough/
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