STEW PETERS ON TRUMPS REFUSAL TO DEBATE THE mRNA ON THE SHOW

Trump says that if hes elected he will launch investigations into the increase of children's illness after being vaccinated, however he still claims he saved millions of lifes with his so called vaccine. The facts do not support this claim. Death rates are up 40% most of which are unexplained or unexpected. Enough of the bullshit and out with the truth - this coming from a hardcore trump supporter. Our elections are fixed - we all know this now, if trump wins, it will tell us who's side hes on - NOTHING has changed within our voting system, NOTHING !