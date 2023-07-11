Create New Account
The Weaponized IRS-The End Times Army Of Scorpions - Time To Wake Up
glock 1911
Sotero's dream of a nationalized police force is about to be a reality.  Make no mistake-87,000 IRS agents with night vision, body armor, HK 416's, armor piercing ammunition, and semiauto shotguns are not for collecting taxes.  Bathhouse Barry's scorpion army is for persecuting Christians, conservatives, 2A supporters, patriots and other dissidents.   Tool belts may have "gray man" tactical utility-consider if your circumstance could benefit from adding tool belts to your kit.  Michael Yon interview:   https://rumble.com/v2z1lvi-breaking-dutch-govt-collapses-wef-and-ccp-waging-war-on-europe-michael-yon-.html  Gordon Chang article re-China's saboteurs invading America:   https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/19757/china-saboteurs-us  Thrivetime vid about CBDC/mark 'o the beast:   https://banned.video/watch?id=64ad602965c2d1badbd7e184  iraqveteran8888 video regarding IRS armed agents:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzOQ1xhtcGg   

