Ro Khanna calls on the participants of the Munich Security Conference to call out the Epstein Class.

Adding:

EPSTEIN FILES: Ghislaine Maxwell organized a secret Peru trip for Prince Andrew

A newly surfaced email shows Maxwell arranging Prince Andrew's travel to Peru, complete with coded language and strict secrecy demands.

She tells the contact she gave him Andrew's number and describes what he wants:

· "2-legged sightseeing" — meaning "intelligent, pretty, fun" women "from good families"

· "Friendly and discreet and fun" — the only qualities that mattered

· "He does not want to read about any trip in the papers whom or what he saw" — total media blackout

She warns: if you don't call first, "expect a very English sounding gentleman on the phone." Maxwell was clearly a full-service logistics operation for the most powerful men on the planet.

How many "sightseeing" trips like this were arranged, and how many more emails are still buried?