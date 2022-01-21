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7. Summary of Romans 1 - 3 - (Recap) - The Spiritual Journey
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12 views • January 21, 2022
This is a passionate summary of the first 3 chapters of Romans and ends with the Spiritual Journey that all new Christians should understand that they are now embarking on. Put your faith in Jesus and begin this journey to the heaven. Jesus loves you and He died for you and He wants to give you Life, but you must accept it through Faith.
Pilgrim's Progress Movie Link: https://www.crossroadoftruth.org/bible-movies
Pilgrim's Progress Movie Link: https://www.crossroadoftruth.org/bible-movies
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