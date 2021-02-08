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Our Nation Looks More Like the CCP Than the USA
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90 views • February 08, 2021
by Jared Dyson February 7, 2021
THE LIBERTYLOFT
EXCERPT:
"Charlotte, NC — Near the end of the week, Tucker Carlson shared with everyone his exclusive findings of how Bank of America was targeting anyone that could have been in DC for the Capitol riots. In his report, Carlson shared that the banking giant had specifically targeted a profile of individuals without that person’s knowledge and provided that information to federal law enforcement."
https://thelibertyloft.com/our-nation-looks-more-like-the-ccp-than-the-usa/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
THE LIBERTYLOFT
EXCERPT:
"Charlotte, NC — Near the end of the week, Tucker Carlson shared with everyone his exclusive findings of how Bank of America was targeting anyone that could have been in DC for the Capitol riots. In his report, Carlson shared that the banking giant had specifically targeted a profile of individuals without that person’s knowledge and provided that information to federal law enforcement."
https://thelibertyloft.com/our-nation-looks-more-like-the-ccp-than-the-usa/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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