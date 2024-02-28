More on the special assessments coming to the Florida condo market - that big sucking sound is the government taking all your money - Ronald Regan talked about this - Part C
28 views
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
Man this could a blood bath coming.
Keywords
floridaspecialassessments
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos