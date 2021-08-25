© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SGT Report feat Dr. Andrew Kaufman: FDA & Pfizer Something Wicked is Comming [25.08.2021]
Follow
5
Share
Report
254 views • August 25, 2021
Dr. Andrew Kaufman returns to SGT Report to discuss the latest. Thanks for tuning in and for sharing this important information.
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://thebigvirushoax.com/dr-andrew-kaufman
http://www.opensourcetruth.com/dr-andrew-kaufman-the-delta-variant-hoax-exposed/
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f
Andrew Kaufman - 59.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw/videos
https://twitter.com/DrAndyKaufman
https://twitter.com/doctorsspeakup
https://twitter.com/drtomcowan
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://twitter.com/DrAndrewHill
https://twitter.com/jonrappoport
https://nomorefakenews.com/
'Hi Dr. Kaufman, I just found this article and I thought to share it with you :
https://www.genengnews.com/news/inhaled-crispr-treatment-targets-influenza-and-sars-cov-2-infections/
It looks they will be introducing the CRISPR technology as a treatment in the near future, against this pandemic.
SGT Report
111105 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HzT3x6NrSdED/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://thebigvirushoax.com/dr-andrew-kaufman
http://www.opensourcetruth.com/dr-andrew-kaufman-the-delta-variant-hoax-exposed/
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f
Andrew Kaufman - 59.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw/videos
https://twitter.com/DrAndyKaufman
https://twitter.com/doctorsspeakup
https://twitter.com/drtomcowan
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://twitter.com/DrAndrewHill
https://twitter.com/jonrappoport
https://nomorefakenews.com/
'Hi Dr. Kaufman, I just found this article and I thought to share it with you :
https://www.genengnews.com/news/inhaled-crispr-treatment-targets-influenza-and-sars-cov-2-infections/
It looks they will be introducing the CRISPR technology as a treatment in the near future, against this pandemic.
SGT Report
111105 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HzT3x6NrSdED/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.