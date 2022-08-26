COVID Narrative Pivot but Don’t Worry Government Still Wants You Dead

104 views • August 26, 2022

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here: Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99 Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV https://cmac.tv/apps/ https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Sam and Thomas discuss the Global Eugenics Depopulation program, COVID narrative pivot and much more…

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