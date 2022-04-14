The Biggest Threat?

Divide And Conquer* [Bidan] and some of the shills who work for him keep telling us that white supremacists (right-wing Trump voters) are the #1 terror threat in the United States of America.* What a liar he is.* There are racists of all colors in this country, but white supremacy is not the main threat we face.* Racial animus of all kinds is not the main threat we face.* Since Biden took office, there has not been a single deadly attack by a white supremacist or Qanon shaman.* There have been multiple attacks by BLM supporters.* Most people who commit acts of violence like this are mentally ill.* There isn’t always an obvious lesson.* If the entire news media tell you every day of your life that America hates you because of your skin color, you might respond to that at some point.* Crimes like this are being abetted and effectively encouraged by the Biden administration as well as American media.* It’s bad for everybody of all colors.* Sowing race hatred, suspicion and anxiety is terrible for the country — and they’re doing it every single day.p.s. There is the distinct possibility this [domestic terror] was another staged event.The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 April 2022