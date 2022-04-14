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The Biggest Threat?
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78 views • April 14, 2022
Divide And Conquer
* [Bidan] and some of the shills who work for him keep telling us that white supremacists (right-wing Trump voters) are the #1 terror threat in the United States of America.
* What a liar he is.
* There are racists of all colors in this country, but white supremacy is not the main threat we face.
* Racial animus of all kinds is not the main threat we face.
* Since Biden took office, there has not been a single deadly attack by a white supremacist or Qanon shaman.
* There have been multiple attacks by BLM supporters.
* Most people who commit acts of violence like this are mentally ill.
* There isn’t always an obvious lesson.
* If the entire news media tell you every day of your life that America hates you because of your skin color, you might respond to that at some point.
* Crimes like this are being abetted and effectively encouraged by the Biden administration as well as American media.
* It’s bad for everybody of all colors.
* Sowing race hatred, suspicion and anxiety is terrible for the country — and they’re doing it every single day.
p.s. There is the distinct possibility this [domestic terror] was another staged event.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303866806001
* [Bidan] and some of the shills who work for him keep telling us that white supremacists (right-wing Trump voters) are the #1 terror threat in the United States of America.
* What a liar he is.
* There are racists of all colors in this country, but white supremacy is not the main threat we face.
* Racial animus of all kinds is not the main threat we face.
* Since Biden took office, there has not been a single deadly attack by a white supremacist or Qanon shaman.
* There have been multiple attacks by BLM supporters.
* Most people who commit acts of violence like this are mentally ill.
* There isn’t always an obvious lesson.
* If the entire news media tell you every day of your life that America hates you because of your skin color, you might respond to that at some point.
* Crimes like this are being abetted and effectively encouraged by the Biden administration as well as American media.
* It’s bad for everybody of all colors.
* Sowing race hatred, suspicion and anxiety is terrible for the country — and they’re doing it every single day.
p.s. There is the distinct possibility this [domestic terror] was another staged event.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303866806001
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