Ruminations During Caffination 10.24.22 With Special Guest Agave Ed

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A bit of a shakedown vid. Just getting the feel for Monday morning catch ups.Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.
Adios and Peace
Agave Ed and E
Big 3 !
As always I/we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
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