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D.C. Staged Riot "Victim" Ashli Babbit RELATED to Federal Washington D.C. Doctor
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1169 views • January 11, 2021
Supposed shooting "victim" Ashli Babbit is actually alias Ashley Nylen in real life. She is a government employee, related to a government employed doctor in DC, who actually lives next to the White House. I wonder how many Congressmen and Senators are patients of his?
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