Sept 13, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
The Russian president warns the West, saying giving the greenlight for Ukraine to use long range weapons will change the essence of the conflict, and Moscow will respond. Russia's FSB reveals the details from its diplomatic missions to a covert MI-6 rebranding, all in the name of "destabilizing the world." RT has the exclusive. As US war campaigns end, their brutal consequences remain in the shadows and crimes go unpunished. A new report sheds light on the atrocities. A Palestinian girl is killed while playing in her room as the IDF conducts a raid in the West Bank, that's as Israeli forces are accused of deliberately targeting Palestinian children.