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Babylon is fallen: antichrist pope changes the times and laws of God
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141 views • November 28, 2021
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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on November 18, 2018
In the video clip, you’ll notice that the Vatican spokesperson speaks of his church’s version of the ten commandments and how they do not align with the holy ten commandments of God in Exodus 20:3-17.
Why? Because the antichrist popes of Rome have changed the commandments of God, thus leading billions to sin and therefore, to their death since the wages of sin is death according to Romans 6:23. These horrible changes to God’s holy ten commandments points to Daniel 7:25.
Please look at the link of the Roman Catholic church’s version of the ten commandments and then, compare them to the holy ten commandments of God in Exodus 20:3-17 in the King James Bible. It shows clearly how the Catholic church’s version of the 10 commandments are different from God’s original version of the ten commandments: https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/library/ten-commandments-10336
Why is it that the 2nd commandment against graven images does not appear in the Catholic version of the 1o commandments?
Why is it that the 7th day Sabbath commandment of God not the same in the Catholic version of the 10 commandments? That’s because the Catholic church changed the 7th day Sabbath as mentioned in the Roman Catholic Church’s catechism:
Question: Which is the Sabbath day?
Answer: Saturday is the Sabbath day.
Question: Why do we observe Sunday instead of Saturday?
Answer: We observe Sunday instead of Saturday because the Catholic Church in the Council of Laodicea, TRANSFERRED the solemnity from Saturday to Sunday." — Peter Geiermann, C.S.S.R., The Convert’s Catechism of Catholic Doctrine, p. 50, 3rd edition, 1957
“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
The Roman church is above the Bible? Notice that the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, admits that its MARK is Sunday observance.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced somewhere in Canada on November 18, 2018
In the video clip, you’ll notice that the Vatican spokesperson speaks of his church’s version of the ten commandments and how they do not align with the holy ten commandments of God in Exodus 20:3-17.
Why? Because the antichrist popes of Rome have changed the commandments of God, thus leading billions to sin and therefore, to their death since the wages of sin is death according to Romans 6:23. These horrible changes to God’s holy ten commandments points to Daniel 7:25.
Please look at the link of the Roman Catholic church’s version of the ten commandments and then, compare them to the holy ten commandments of God in Exodus 20:3-17 in the King James Bible. It shows clearly how the Catholic church’s version of the 10 commandments are different from God’s original version of the ten commandments: https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/library/ten-commandments-10336
Why is it that the 2nd commandment against graven images does not appear in the Catholic version of the 1o commandments?
Why is it that the 7th day Sabbath commandment of God not the same in the Catholic version of the 10 commandments? That’s because the Catholic church changed the 7th day Sabbath as mentioned in the Roman Catholic Church’s catechism:
Question: Which is the Sabbath day?
Answer: Saturday is the Sabbath day.
Question: Why do we observe Sunday instead of Saturday?
Answer: We observe Sunday instead of Saturday because the Catholic Church in the Council of Laodicea, TRANSFERRED the solemnity from Saturday to Sunday." — Peter Geiermann, C.S.S.R., The Convert’s Catechism of Catholic Doctrine, p. 50, 3rd edition, 1957
“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
The Roman church is above the Bible? Notice that the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, admits that its MARK is Sunday observance.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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