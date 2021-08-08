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Cannabis Jimmy Says: So is Cirsten W - she has great intel - saying that Circle Back Jen Saki may be a Man ? Did he cut his little Pee Pee off to become a woman ? Is this what Cristen is saying ? ?
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100 views • August 08, 2021
A huge comparison to Catelyn Jenner ( aka Bruce Jenner ) Every time I look at him/her I can not get that picture out of my mind when he was holding the American Flag and had just won the Decathalon. That was over the top. Now he is a he/she realty movie star. Too funny
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