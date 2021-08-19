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The Counter Culture Mom Show: Ehden Biber Puts His Life on the Line Exposing Illegally Signed Pfizer Contracts
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63 views • August 19, 2021
Puts His Life on the Line Exposing Illegally Signed Pfizer Contracts 8/17/21
The Counter Culture Mom Show with Tina Griffin - Ehden Biber Puts His Life on the Line Exposing Illegally Signed Pfizer Contracts 8/17/21
With seven years of experience working for Merck, one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the world, Ehden Biber exposes the illegal Pfizer contracts that were signed by international leaders. Being a member of the Israeli army and having a cybersecurity background gave Ehden intel that blows open the cause of the current COVID corruption. Learn about what mainstream media is trying desperately to hide.
TAKEAWAYS
What is “codon optimization” and how it affects the body
How the Pfizer contracts were discovered and proof of their validity
What the contracts say and why we must understand their importance
How to change the intended plans of the contracts
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The Counter Culture Mom Show with Tina Griffin - Ehden Biber Puts His Life on the Line Exposing Illegally Signed Pfizer Contracts 8/17/21
With seven years of experience working for Merck, one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the world, Ehden Biber exposes the illegal Pfizer contracts that were signed by international leaders. Being a member of the Israeli army and having a cybersecurity background gave Ehden intel that blows open the cause of the current COVID corruption. Learn about what mainstream media is trying desperately to hide.
TAKEAWAYS
What is “codon optimization” and how it affects the body
How the Pfizer contracts were discovered and proof of their validity
What the contracts say and why we must understand their importance
How to change the intended plans of the contracts
🔗 CONNECT WITH EHDEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/eh_den
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ehden-biber/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/SenseOfAwareness
Telegram: T.ME/EH_DEN
🔗 OTHER PLACES TO TUNE IN TO THE SHOW
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Right Side Broadcasting Network: https://bit.ly/RSBNCCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://CounterCultureMom.com/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
YouTube: https://bit.ly/YouTubeCCM
CloutHub: http://bit.ly/CloutHubCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup
Pinterest: https://bit.ly/PinterestCCM
📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
📒 GET OUR FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE & NEWSLETTER
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
🎙️ TUNE IN TO TINA'S PODCAST
https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🗞️ SIGN UP FOR OUR SAVE AMERICA NEWSLETTER
http://bit.ly/Save_America
💿 DOWNLOAD HOLLYWOOD EXPOSED SERIES
https://counterculturemom.com/store/
💵 DONATE TO THE MISSION here (tax-deductible)
http://bit.ly/donate_CCM
📕 Read our DONOR IMPACT REPORT to see what your $ would fund
http://bit.ly/2020CCMreport
🎤 Book Tina to speak at your upcoming event
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/
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