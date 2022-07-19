Breaking NEWS From Dave Jose - Road to PROPER Justice for 2020 Election - Pence tells the 'Maxim' Secret - 7-14-2022

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The secret to correcting the 2020 Election is being exposed with Pence actually telling all that the people need to hear to take action and correct the wrongs of 2020 where several states used unlawful procedure, process, and illegitimate acts against law to pollute the election process. This video shows 100 percent undeniable evidence on how the people of American have a right to undo all that has happened from the 2020 Election and then correct and redo. ~Dave Jose
https://rumble.com/v1c93kl-breaking-newsroad-to-justice-for-2020-election-pence-tells-the-secret.html