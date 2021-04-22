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MIGRANT LAUNCHES WOMAN DOWN STEEP FLIGHT OF STEPS IN PARIS
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102 views • April 22, 2021
Mirrored From the Magnificent Chris Switzer (The Freedom Ministry) ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGMuYR3tkDvf/
Subscribe To Chris Switzer: Install Opera Browser - Settings - Advanced - Features - Enable VPN
Chris Switzer: " Does he push her down the stairs for being White? For being a Woman? Fuck these creatures. The kikes have raised hell on earth and pushed this open border Kalergi Plan on us with the sole intent to Genocide the Whites and solidify their stranglehold on the Western Babylonian System. "
Subscribe To Chris Switzer: Install Opera Browser - Settings - Advanced - Features - Enable VPN
Chris Switzer: " Does he push her down the stairs for being White? For being a Woman? Fuck these creatures. The kikes have raised hell on earth and pushed this open border Kalergi Plan on us with the sole intent to Genocide the Whites and solidify their stranglehold on the Western Babylonian System. "
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