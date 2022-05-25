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The Goldback Solves A 2,600 Year Old Problem
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165 views • May 25, 2022
The Goldback Solves A 2,600 Year Old Problem | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
The Goldback® is the world’s first physical, interchangeable, gold money, that is designed to accommodate even small transactions.
The Goldback solves a 2,600 year old problem in that gold can be spent in small, interchangeable increments.
Some people feel like there may come a day when regular fiat currency will no longer retain much value due to some economic, political, or natural disaster. Over the past century hundreds of fiat currencies have had their values wiped out. For this reason, many people hold some amount of gold and silver. However, it may be difficult to spend a theoretical $1,800 gold coin or even an $80 silver coin for the purchase of a loaf of bread if an EMP blast wipes out the power grid for several months. It makes sense to keep a portion of this hedge in Goldbacks. The Goldback is the perfect apocalypse money!
Watch this video on The Goldback Solves A 2,600 Year Old Problem, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Goldback Solves A 2,600 Year Old Problem.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
The Goldback® is the world’s first physical, interchangeable, gold money, that is designed to accommodate even small transactions.
The Goldback solves a 2,600 year old problem in that gold can be spent in small, interchangeable increments.
Some people feel like there may come a day when regular fiat currency will no longer retain much value due to some economic, political, or natural disaster. Over the past century hundreds of fiat currencies have had their values wiped out. For this reason, many people hold some amount of gold and silver. However, it may be difficult to spend a theoretical $1,800 gold coin or even an $80 silver coin for the purchase of a loaf of bread if an EMP blast wipes out the power grid for several months. It makes sense to keep a portion of this hedge in Goldbacks. The Goldback is the perfect apocalypse money!
Watch this video on The Goldback Solves A 2,600 Year Old Problem, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Goldback Solves A 2,600 Year Old Problem.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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