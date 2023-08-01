Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING DOJ DANGLES DEVON WHILE CIA INFILS CABINET!
channel image
High Hopes
2677 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
8 views
Published Tuesday

Jeffrey Prather, Prather Point


August 1, 2023


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:


WHY PEDO JOE IGNORES 7TH GRAND CHILD!

POWERFUL PREDATORS VS PRAYERFUL PARENTS!

JOHN MONEY -TRANS MONSTER MAKER!

FINDERS FBI ADDS SCHOOL BASED HEALTH PEDO PIMPS!


Never get stuck in an emergency. Visit our sponsors:

➡ Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit http: //PratherDeal.com

➡ Save $150 on 3-months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com

------------------------


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33wbx3-breaking-doj-dangles-devon-while-cia-infils-cabinet.html

Keywords
presidentschoolfbiciadojjoe bidenpedophilespedoscabinetdevonfindersjeffrey pratherprather pointjohn moneydangleinfiltrates7th grand childprayerful parentstrans monster makerhealth pedo pimps

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket