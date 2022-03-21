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Fauci Unmasked Episode 1 - The Trial Run
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114 views • March 21, 2022
Fauci Unmasked Episode 1 - The Trial Run
https://rumble.com/vxzn1b-fauci-unmasked-episode-1-the-trial-run.html
Fauci Unmasked Episode 1 - The Trial Run
We all know Fauci as the man, the expert, and “the science” overseeing the response to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, he was also the leading voice on the AIDS crisis in the 80s — and the results were just as disastrous. Michael Knowles exposes our leading doctor’s devastating response.
https://www.dailywire.com/episode/1-the-trial-run
https://rumble.com/vxzn1b-fauci-unmasked-episode-1-the-trial-run.html
Fauci Unmasked Episode 1 - The Trial Run
We all know Fauci as the man, the expert, and “the science” overseeing the response to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, he was also the leading voice on the AIDS crisis in the 80s — and the results were just as disastrous. Michael Knowles exposes our leading doctor’s devastating response.
https://www.dailywire.com/episode/1-the-trial-run
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