An Irishman Sings A Song About The Homeless

He's right, humanity as a whole needs to do better by one another.
Why wait on the government to fix problems they created by design to keep the people down?
There's got to be a better way.
Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.