(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



From 2006 to 2011, I co-founded the first neuroimmune Institute in Reno, Nevada, start to finish. Cured neuroimmune diseases, gave you the diagnostics for which variants which spike proteins.

From 2005 I'd worked with a company called Genyous Omnitrüra on the bottom, and that's the patent for combination therapy for prostate cancer using botanical compositions in Bicalutamide, which is Casodex, which is a drug for prostate cancer that actually works if you don't use it at the wrong dose in the wrong person at the wrong time and without nutritional support!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/28/2025

Full presentation at Thrive in ’25: https://rumble.com/v6vhumv-thrive-in-25-judy-mikovits-phd-venice-fl.html

Patents: https://therealdrjudy.com/patents

Nutritional support:

- Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

- ProImmune: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/proimmuner-immune-formulation-200r-3-5-oz-100-g.html

Omnitüra Therapeutics: https://omnituratherapeutics.com

Casodex: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2015/020498s025lbl.pdf