Are My Parents EVIL?!? Twitter/X Space

Wednesday Night Live 30 July 2025





Host Stefan Molyneux engages callers in a robust discussion about gender dynamics, societal expectations, and the impact of technology on relationships. The conversation begins with a caller challenging Stefan on his evolving views on men's issues and feminism, leading to an exploration of modern dating challenges and societal pressures. Stefan stresses the importance of acknowledging biological differences between genders and the need for direct communication. A poignant moment arises when a caller shares their childhood trauma, highlighting the lasting effects on relationships. The episode examines themes of identity, emotional honesty, and the interplay between technology and human nature.









