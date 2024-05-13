Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel will NEVER lose Another Battle 05/13/2024
channel image
The Prophecy Club
712 Subscribers
114 views
Published 17 hours ago

Today is all about Israel. Pastor Stan shows us from the Scriptures that Israel will never lose another battle ever again. We also see that the U.S. has paused weapon shipment to Israel, that Israelis feel betrayed following Biden’s threat and that God has a special Covenant with Israel.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


The Khazarian Mafia: You Don't Know what you Don't Know

https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/06/the-khazarian-mafia-you-dont-know-what-you-dont-know/

Keywords
trumpisraelbidenprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stancovenant with israelnever lose battleisrael wins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket