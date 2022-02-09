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Anti-God BLM Targets Small Business, Fascist-Terror Groups Deployed by Communist
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40 views • February 09, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Chicago is known for being America's murder capital. It's schools are terrible and the city is bankrupt. They were already losing residents, businesses, and hope before the kill strike decapitation caused by Covid lockdowns and George Floyd rioting. But on business, and its Christian owner, has stuck it out and survived as a beacon of light in the streets of darkness. Nini's Deli is in Chicago’s Noble Square neighborhood, and is owned by born-again-believer Juan-Elias Riesco.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuf9zc-anti-god-blm-targets-small-business-fascist-terror-groups-deployed-by-commu.html
Chicago is known for being America's murder capital. It's schools are terrible and the city is bankrupt. They were already losing residents, businesses, and hope before the kill strike decapitation caused by Covid lockdowns and George Floyd rioting. But on business, and its Christian owner, has stuck it out and survived as a beacon of light in the streets of darkness. Nini's Deli is in Chicago’s Noble Square neighborhood, and is owned by born-again-believer Juan-Elias Riesco.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuf9zc-anti-god-blm-targets-small-business-fascist-terror-groups-deployed-by-commu.html
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