Annie Machon, a former MI5 agent, reveals how Mossad setup a false flag by bombing their own Israeli embassy in London in 1994 and blamed it on Palestinian activists
A real interview with an MI5 agent informing us that Mossad is willing to bomb their own embassy for political ends.
I wonder what else Israel might be willing to do for political gain? I think I can guess…