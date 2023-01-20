Terrorists and Nazis of the🇺🇦🇺🇦 Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the residential areas of Volnovakha.
Footage from the scene of yesterday's shelling of Volnovakha by Ukrainian militants.According to the DPR JCCC, two people were killed as a result of the shelling.
