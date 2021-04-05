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Child safety services ,Jesus and the Judgment.
Its Judgment time
Its Judgment time
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50 views • April 05, 2021
We have entered perilous times in Australia.
It certainly appears as though Governments have sold out the people and are serving their masters in overseas global institutions such as WHO and the UN as well as individuals like Bill Gates.
They have divided the people and care not for truth or justice.

Courts appear to have forsaken their duty to be impartial and are rubber stamps for Govt especially in the children's courts.
Evil has taken over so called child safety depts and more and more families are destroyed as a result of the relentless attack against them to fuel the "kids for cash" foster care system.

This system generates huge profits and in Australia is a 4-5 billion dollar a year industry. This will get worse as we move further into the period of time described in the Bible .The Hindu call it the time of Kali Yuga where there is extremely evil everywhere .The Bible describes it in the Gospels and the Book of Revelation.
More than ever true faith in Jesus is required.
Any communication , comments or paypal donations to [email protected]
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corruptionchristjesussatanfaithjudgment
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