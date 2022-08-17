Video Proof: Anne Heche Was Not Dead: Supposedly "Brain Dead" Actress Seen Ripping Open Body Bag

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Stew Peters Network Published August 16, 2022
Fought her way out of a body bag, dragged into the ambulance, and is mysteriously declared dead the moment she arrives at the hospital. The story of Anne Heche has more than what meets the eye.
Erin Elizabeth joins us today to talk about Anne’s suspiciously timed death, and her involvement in exposing human trafficking.
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