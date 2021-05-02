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Operation Recall
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150 views • May 02, 2021
How to recall a political official without using the internet, or social media, or email, or mailing services. Trackless and traceless. Very difficult to infiltrate. Hold your phone sideways when you watch the video. Not sure why it did that to be honest since my phone was upright when I filmed this. 🇺🇲
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